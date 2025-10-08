Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Icon Plc $ICLR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 57.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 193,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $303.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

