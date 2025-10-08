Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 296.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment Price Performance
AVAV stock opened at $395.13 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $400.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.38, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Transactions at AeroVironment
In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
