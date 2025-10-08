Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 699.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 109.79%.

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

