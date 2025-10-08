Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

