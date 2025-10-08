Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CRH by 44.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 46.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

