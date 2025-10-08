Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xylem by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

