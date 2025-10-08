Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $49.32.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

