Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Brinker International Stock Performance
EAT opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.24 and a twelve month high of $192.21.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
