Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

