Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 578,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,003.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

