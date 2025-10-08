Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,041 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

