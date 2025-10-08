Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,880 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

