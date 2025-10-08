Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ultralife Corporation $ULBI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULBI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1,428.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ultralife by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULBI stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Ultralife Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultralife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $197,348.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,128,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,486.53. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 58,664 shares of company stock worth $387,049 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

