Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,861 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Matson by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matson by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Zacks Research upgraded Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

