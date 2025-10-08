Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF $HIMU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) by 1,725.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMU. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,426,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIMU opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.