Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.