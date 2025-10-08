Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in HP by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.2%

HPQ opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

