Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,952,000 after buying an additional 2,206,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,373,000 after buying an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 190,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.