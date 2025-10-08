Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,018 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

