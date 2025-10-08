Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.