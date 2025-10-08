Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,078 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

