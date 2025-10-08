Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

