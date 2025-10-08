Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

Shares of PHM opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

