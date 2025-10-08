Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

