Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Radcom Ltd. $RDCM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Radcom were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Radcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Radcom by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Radcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Radcom by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 179,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Radcom by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 222,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Radcom Trading Down 2.9%

Radcom stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Radcom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.69.

About Radcom

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.