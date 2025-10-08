Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3,976.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

