Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 650 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000.

ROBT opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $632.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

