Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,820.3333.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,964.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,521.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,940.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.88.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Markel Group will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

