McAdam LLC Buys 5,585 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

