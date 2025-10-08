MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.4167.

MFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 target price on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.1%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 20,580.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 44.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

