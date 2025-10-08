Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.6667.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $149.75 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

