Navient Corporation $NAVI Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.07.

Navient Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

