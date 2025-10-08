Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

