Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.82 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.77.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

