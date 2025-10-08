Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

