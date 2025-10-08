Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.