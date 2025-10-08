Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.64 on Friday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Radian Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Radian Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.