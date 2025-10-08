Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

