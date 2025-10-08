Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,870. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

