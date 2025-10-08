Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Carter’s by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Carter’s by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 134,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 72,573 shares during the period.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%.The company had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

