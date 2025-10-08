Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 470,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 156,966 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

