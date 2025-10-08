Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,982,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,335,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,389 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $14,807,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,711 shares in the company, valued at $657,626.22. The trade was a 5.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.