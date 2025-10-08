SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,851,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,722,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $87,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,183,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.77.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 517.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -572.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 937 shares in the company, valued at $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

