SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.