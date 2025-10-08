State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 190 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 270.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 41.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

