T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBUX. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 753,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,950.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares during the last quarter.

TBUX stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

