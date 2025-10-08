Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Talkspace Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TALK opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.19 million, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.08 million. Talkspace had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Talkspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

