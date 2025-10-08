The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

