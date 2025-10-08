TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.1875.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRUE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar
TrueCar Stock Down 13.7%
TrueCar stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.00.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.