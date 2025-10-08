TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.1875.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar Stock Down 13.7%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 500,804 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.00.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

