Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,192 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.30.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SF stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

